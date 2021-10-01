Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock.

MBUU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Malibu Boats from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.75.

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU opened at $69.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.81. Malibu Boats has a 52 week low of $48.27 and a 52 week high of $93.00.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $276.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.32 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 37.68% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Malibu Boats will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,088,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,175,000 after acquiring an additional 942,398 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,831,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,944,000 after acquiring an additional 93,666 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,164,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,411,000 after acquiring an additional 346,751 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 782,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,414,000 after acquiring an additional 174,809 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 621,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,567,000 after acquiring an additional 279,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

