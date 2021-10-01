Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) PT Lowered to $220.00

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $213.83.

KNSL opened at $161.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1-year low of $153.12 and a 1-year high of $252.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.21.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $153.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.27 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Equities analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 13.92%.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total value of $465,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,389,503.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNSL. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 134.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1,237.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

