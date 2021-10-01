Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lessened its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 65,125 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 543.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

CCJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.29.

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $21.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of -543.25 and a beta of 1.03. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 5.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.77.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $292.25 million for the quarter. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

