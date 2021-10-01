Korea Investment CORP Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Korea Investment CORP cut its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Discovery by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,788,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,463,000 after purchasing an additional 34,993 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Discovery by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after purchasing an additional 230,750 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at $877,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at $388,000. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DISCK opened at $24.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.14. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $66.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

