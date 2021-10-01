Korea Investment CORP Reduces Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 169,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,042,000 after buying an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 127.4% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 14.3% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the second quarter valued at $1,805,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at $390,000. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CYBR stock opened at $157.82 on Friday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $95.12 and a 52-week high of $171.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.13 and a beta of 1.28.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. On average, analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.77.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

