Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) by 279.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,137 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF were worth $5,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 213.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 245,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,072,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 18,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000.

Get Hartford Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of HTRB opened at $40.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.15 and a 200-day moving average of $40.84. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $39.92 and a 52 week high of $41.92.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.