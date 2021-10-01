Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $5,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PKW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,748,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $609,029,000 after purchasing an additional 707,459 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,235,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,062,000 after acquiring an additional 153,278 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,304,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,994,000 after acquiring an additional 168,366 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 823,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,311,000 after acquiring an additional 192,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,589,000 after acquiring an additional 63,704 shares in the last quarter.

PKW opened at $90.16 on Friday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a one year low of $58.10 and a one year high of $95.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.66 and its 200-day moving average is $89.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.127 dividend. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

