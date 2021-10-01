Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Given New $19.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.46.

Shares of MGY opened at $17.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 2.62. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $18.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.78.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $250.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.42 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 23.92%. Research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $122,850,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen I. Chazen acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $706,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

