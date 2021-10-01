Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Postal Realty Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns and manages properties leased to the United States Postal Service. Postal Realty Trust Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Postal Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Postal Realty Trust stock opened at $18.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.59 million, a P/E ratio of 266.29 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.06. Postal Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $21.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 3.87%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.222 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSTL. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,610,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,284,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 213.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 955,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,410,000 after purchasing an additional 650,624 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 546.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 682,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,452,000 after purchasing an additional 577,235 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 157.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 425,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,755,000 after purchasing an additional 260,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

