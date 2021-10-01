Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage medical dermatology company. It develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases such as molluscum contagiosum and dermatology. Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in PA, United States."

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.17.

VRCA stock opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.02. The firm has a market cap of $343.94 million, a PE ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 2.27. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $18.42.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

