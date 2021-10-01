Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Superior Group of Companies Inc. manufactures and sells apparel and accessories principally in the United States and internationally. Superior Group of Companies Inc., formerly known as Superior Uniform Group Inc., is based in Seminole, Florida. “

Shares of Superior Group of Companies stock opened at $23.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $371.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.46. Superior Group of Companies has a 12 month low of $20.32 and a 12 month high of $29.33.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.73. The business had revenue of $130.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.95 million. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 6.89%. Analysts predict that Superior Group of Companies will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 18.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 2,971.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 84.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,109 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Superior Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,981 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 5,513 shares during the period. 40.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories to medical and health fields as well as for the industrial, commercial, leisure, and public safety industries. It operates through the following segments: Uniforms and Related Products; Remote Staffing Solutions; and Promotional Products.

