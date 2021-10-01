Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sumo Logic Inc. provides software solutions. The company’s Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform(TM) automates the collection, ingestion and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights. Sumo Logic Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SUMO. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Sumo Logic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Sumo Logic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.78.

NASDAQ SUMO opened at $16.12 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.58. Sumo Logic has a 12-month low of $15.79 and a 12-month high of $46.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.55.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 47.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $58.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.68 million. Sumo Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sumo Logic will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sydney Carey sold 3,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $72,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 1,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $35,499.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,549 shares of company stock valued at $2,737,372. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUMO. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 437.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

