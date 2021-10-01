Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) Given a €95.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) has been assigned a €95.00 ($111.76) price target by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on KBX. Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €104.82 ($123.32).

ETR KBX opened at €92.64 ($108.99) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.25. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €89.88 ($105.74) and a 52 week high of €117.24 ($137.93). The firm has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of €99.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of €101.49.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

