TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $35.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.50% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TowneBank operates banking offices serving Chesapeake, Chesterfield County, Glen Allen, Hampton, James City County, Mechanicsville, Newport News, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Richmond, Suffolk, Virginia Beach, Williamsburg, and York County in Virginia, along with Raleigh, Cary, Charlotte, Moyock, Grandy, Camden County, Southern Shores, Corolla and Nags Head in North Carolina. Towne also offers a full range of financial services through its controlled divisions and subsidiaries that include Towne Investment Group, Towne Wealth Management, Towne Insurance Agency, Towne Benefits, TowneBank Mortgage, TowneBank Commercial Mortgage, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Towne Realty, Towne 1031 Exchange, LLC, and Towne Vacations. “

Shares of NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $31.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.15. TowneBank has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $33.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.73.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $167.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.97 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 27.16%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 423.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TowneBank by 2,210.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in TowneBank by 1,089.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of TowneBank by 97.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

