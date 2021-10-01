Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

GARPY stock opened at $17.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.05. Golden Agri-Resources has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $20.15.

About Golden Agri-Resources

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in cultivating and harvesting of oil palm trees. It operates through the Plantations and Palm Oil Mills; and Palm, Laurics, and Others segments. The Plantations and Palm Oil Mills segment comprises products from upstream business.

