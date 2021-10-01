Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) Short Interest Up 392.3% in September

Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 392.3% from the August 31st total of 2,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ NBTX opened at $11.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.57. The company has a market cap of $395.62 million and a P/E ratio of -7.10. Nanobiotix has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $21.55.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nanobiotix stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) by 20,183.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,836 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.21% of Nanobiotix worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nanobiotix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Nanobiotix Company Profile

Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer. The company develops NanoXray products to help patients receiving radiotherapy by enhancing the effect of radiotherapy within tumor cells without increasing the dose to surrounding healthy tissues.

