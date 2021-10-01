Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,967 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $5,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $75,000.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF stock opened at $33.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.32. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.67 and a fifty-two week high of $35.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.024 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

