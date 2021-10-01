Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR) by 37.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 186,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,650 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New were worth $5,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAPR. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 164.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000.

NYSEARCA BAPR opened at $31.80 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New has a one year low of $28.22 and a one year high of $32.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.21 and a 200 day moving average of $31.44.

