WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Holdings Lifted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 103,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $5,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 287.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 166.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 30.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $49.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of -19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26. WestRock has a 52 week low of $33.18 and a 52 week high of $62.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.09.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that WestRock will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.40.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

Featured Article: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.