CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $5,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,290,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,226,000 after buying an additional 117,076 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 978,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,216,000 after purchasing an additional 68,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 867,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,678,000 after purchasing an additional 135,841 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 829,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 552,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,322,000 after purchasing an additional 100,700 shares during the period. 52.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRSP shares. raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $1,264,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $187,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,656,159.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,500 shares of company stock worth $4,914,830. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $111.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 2.25. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $79.31 and a 12-month high of $220.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.71.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. The business had revenue of $900.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.05 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 49.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.