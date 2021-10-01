Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,169 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2021

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.25% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $5,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOOV. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 51.3% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,641,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $273,000.

NYSEARCA:VOOV opened at $140.64 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $105.25 and a 12-month high of $147.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.75.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

