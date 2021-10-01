Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 139 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,073 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Watsco were worth $4,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,126,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 4,676.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Watsco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,498,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Watsco by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSO stock opened at $264.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.48. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.25 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $278.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.96. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 0.77.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

WSO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens upgraded Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Watsco in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.33.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

