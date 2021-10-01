Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $4.12 Million Stock Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $4,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 299,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after acquiring an additional 15,930 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 53,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in STAG Industrial by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 645,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,415,000 after buying an additional 23,594 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter worth $736,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC increased its position in STAG Industrial by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 16,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 8,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $1,439,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,377,100.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.43.

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $39.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.21. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $43.55.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 34.24%. The business had revenue of $138.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.72%.

STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

