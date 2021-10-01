Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $4.12 Million Stock Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $4,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 299,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after acquiring an additional 15,930 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 53,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in STAG Industrial by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 645,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,415,000 after buying an additional 23,594 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter worth $736,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC increased its position in STAG Industrial by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 16,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 8,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Capital One Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.43.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $1,439,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,088 shares in the company, valued at $3,377,100.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STAG opened at $39.25 on Friday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.34 and a 52 week high of $43.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.44 and a 200-day moving average of $38.21.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $138.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.36 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 34.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.72%.

STAG Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

