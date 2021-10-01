The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 6,150 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,150 ($80.35) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,870 ($102.82) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($94.07) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,100 ($92.76) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 7,174.55 ($93.74).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6,356.14. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The firm has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.