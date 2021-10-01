The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 6,150 Price Target

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2021

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,150 ($80.35) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,870 ($102.82) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($94.07) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,100 ($92.76) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 7,174.55 ($93.74).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6,356.14. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The firm has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Analyst Recommendations for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.