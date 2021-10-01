Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WAVE Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. is a preclinical biopharmaceutical company. It designs, develops and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates for Huntington’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy and inflammatory bowel disease. Huntington’s disease, the Company has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; DMD, targeting Exon 51 and in IBD, it is targeting SMAD7. The Company has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, in which it is targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2 and in DMD, it is focused on an additional DMD target, Activin Receptor type IIb. WAVE Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. is based in Singapore. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WVE opened at $4.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.49. Wave Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $12.17. The company has a market capitalization of $248.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.43.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 215.47% and a negative net margin of 746.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WVE. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

