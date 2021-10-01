Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 8.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,283 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in American International Group by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AIG opened at $54.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.15. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.07 and a twelve month high of $57.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.56 billion. On average, analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

American International Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

AIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American International Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.54.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

