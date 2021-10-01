The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Increased to $365.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $360.00 to $365.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HD. OTR Global cut The Home Depot to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Home Depot from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $338.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $341.50.

NYSE HD opened at $328.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The Home Depot has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $345.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $330.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $320.34.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,124. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in The Home Depot by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in The Home Depot by 10.0% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 17,212 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 0.6% in the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 33,289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,161,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

