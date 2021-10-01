Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Downgraded to Hold at Truist

Truist cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has $31.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Trust of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.10.

Healthcare Trust of America stock opened at $29.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.68. Healthcare Trust of America has a 12 month low of $23.39 and a 12 month high of $31.31. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.16 and a beta of 0.61.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 3.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is a boost from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTA. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 942,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,383,000 after buying an additional 115,249 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,957,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,555,000 after purchasing an additional 334,902 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 91,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 7,041 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the first quarter worth approximately $424,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 29.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 8,223 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

