Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,259 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of Power Integrations worth $4,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in POWI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Power Integrations in the 1st quarter worth $494,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 17,794 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 223,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,175,000 after acquiring an additional 37,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $98.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.24. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.68 and a twelve month high of $110.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.01 and a beta of 0.94.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $180.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.43 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.62%.

POWI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.63.

In related news, VP Doug Bailey sold 3,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $200,710.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,391,854 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

