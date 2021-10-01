Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 2,147 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,447 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,147 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $4,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RUN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $732,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $858,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sunrun by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sunrun by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,231 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sunrun by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,147 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 13,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunrun alerts:

In other news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $59,364.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leslie A. Dach sold 13,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $560,600.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,524 shares of company stock worth $8,004,315 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.30.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $44.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.83 and a beta of 2.09. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $37.42 and a one year high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.35 and its 200-day moving average is $48.85.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $401.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.36 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. Research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.