Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 416,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,383 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $4,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 99.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 64.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on LXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE LXP opened at $12.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.51. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $14.10.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 76.04% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $81.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

