Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) to report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Qualtrics International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to ($0.01). The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Qualtrics International will report full year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Qualtrics International.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $249.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.66 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

XM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

Shares of XM stock opened at $42.74 on Friday. Qualtrics International has a 12 month low of $29.36 and a 12 month high of $57.28. The company has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion and a PE ratio of -66.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.30.

In related news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $83,081.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,346 shares of company stock valued at $385,903. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

