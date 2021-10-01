Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases Shares of 30,652 DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,464,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DASH. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in DoorDash by 81.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,920,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,900 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in DoorDash by 24.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,568,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,768 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,258,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,027,000 after purchasing an additional 507,479 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,723,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466,620 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in DoorDash by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,165,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,235,000 after acquiring an additional 196,369 shares during the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 11,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total transaction of $2,064,426,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.18, for a total value of $4,557,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,066,780 shares of company stock valued at $2,190,538,225. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DASH stock opened at $205.98 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.13 and a twelve month high of $256.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $195.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.72. The company has a market capitalization of $69.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.87.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DASH shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.65.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

