Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 155,115 Shares of Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) by 132.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 272,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,115 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Loop Industries were worth $3,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Loop Industries by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,434,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,017,000 after purchasing an additional 182,338 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Loop Industries by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 40,531 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Loop Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $950,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Loop Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $590,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Loop Industries by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 10,857 shares in the last quarter. 12.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Loop Industries alerts:

NASDAQ:LOOP opened at $11.43 on Friday. Loop Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.97. The company has a market cap of $485.15 million, a P/E ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.07.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). As a group, analysts anticipate that Loop Industries, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Loop Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles; and polyester fibers comprising carpets and clothing for textile applications to consumer goods companies The company was founded by Daniel Solomita in 2015 and is headquartered in Terrebonne, Canada.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Loop Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loop Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.