Insider Selling: Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Insider Sells $556,508.09 in Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 3,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $556,508.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

AXON opened at $175.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.94 and a 200 day moving average of $162.44. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of -162.05 and a beta of 0.46. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.17 and a 12 month high of $212.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.07 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 75.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXON shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.50.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

