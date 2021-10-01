Insider Selling: XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) CEO Sells $165,446.82 in Stock

XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) CEO John Simard sold 11,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $165,446.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Simard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get XBiotech alerts:

On Monday, September 27th, John Simard sold 29,890 shares of XBiotech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $442,670.90.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, John Simard sold 19,669 shares of XBiotech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $297,788.66.

On Monday, September 20th, John Simard sold 13,471 shares of XBiotech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $202,873.26.

On Wednesday, July 14th, John Simard sold 50,000 shares of XBiotech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $907,500.00.

XBIT stock opened at $12.95 on Friday. XBiotech Inc. has a one year low of $12.83 and a one year high of $21.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in XBiotech by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 851,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,100,000 after purchasing an additional 107,826 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of XBiotech by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 157,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 82,976 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of XBiotech by 138.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 119,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 69,369 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of XBiotech by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,357,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,311,000 after acquiring an additional 53,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of XBiotech by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after acquiring an additional 32,851 shares in the last quarter. 13.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XBiotech

XBiotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies. Its product pipeline includes oncology, infectious diseases, dermatology and inflammatory disorders. The company was founded by John Simard on March 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for XBiotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XBiotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.