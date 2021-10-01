Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 98.9% from the August 31st total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMS opened at $26.09 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a 52 week low of $25.40 and a 52 week high of $26.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.25.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.