Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 333.3% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of CSSEP opened at $28.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.71. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52 week low of $21.67 and a 52 week high of $29.20.

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2031 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

See Also: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.