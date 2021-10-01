Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) PT Raised to $20.50

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) had its target price boosted by Roth Capital from $16.50 to $20.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gogo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gogo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.10.

GOGO stock opened at $17.30 on Thursday. Gogo has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $18.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.69.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.14 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gogo will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOGO. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gogo in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Gogo by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Gogo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gogo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Gogo by 67,325.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 10,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.87% of the company’s stock.

About Gogo

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

