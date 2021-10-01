Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $50.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CLEAR Secure Inc. platform connects you to the cards in your wallet. The company provide security by U.S. government regulators and is also certified as Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology under the SAFETY Act. CLEAR Secure Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Clear Secure from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Clear Secure from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Clear Secure from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of NYSE YOU opened at $41.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.01. Clear Secure has a 1-year low of $38.26 and a 1-year high of $65.70.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $55.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.05 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clear Secure will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YOU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $693,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,610,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,988,000. 34.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

