Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Universal Property & Casualty Insurance Company (UPCIC), is currently engaged in insurance underwriting, distribution and claims. UPCIC generates revenue from the collection and investment of premiums. The Company’s agency operations which include Universal Florida Insurance Agency and U.S. Insurance Solutions, Inc. generate income from policy fees, commissions, premium financing referral fees and the marketing of ancillary services. “

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

UVE stock opened at $13.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $407.75 million, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.06. Universal Insurance has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $16.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.98.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.90 million. Universal Insurance had a negative return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 2.44%. Research analysts predict that Universal Insurance will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -71.11%.

In related news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $278,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Universal Insurance by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 29,189 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Universal Insurance by 42,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Universal Insurance by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Universal Insurance by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 79,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth about $192,000. Institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Insurance (UVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.