TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TIM (NYSE:TIMB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. is a holding company, the single company in Brazil to offer mobile cellular service throughout the Brazilian territory, by means of its subsidiaries TIM Celular S.A. and TIM Nordeste S.A. The company is the largest GSM (Global System for Mobile communications) operator of the country, in terms of clients and revenues and TIM Participações ended the 3Q08 with 35.2 million clients and a market share of 25%. “

Shares of NYSE:TIMB opened at $10.74 on Thursday. TIM has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.43.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. TIM had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $831.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.07 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TIM will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. TIM’s payout ratio is 54.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in TIM by 10.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 140,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 12,863 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in TIM by 13.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 45,058 shares in the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new position in TIM during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,232,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in TIM by 58.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in TIM by 707.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

TIM Company Profile

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

