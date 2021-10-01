BMO Capital Markets Lowers The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target to $300.00

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $307.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SHW. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup lowered The Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $334.74.

Shares of SHW opened at $279.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $297.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.03. The stock has a market cap of $73.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $218.06 and a 12 month high of $310.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $6,516,678.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,099 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,219.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 7,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $2,380,074.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,268,712.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,997 shares of company stock valued at $62,880,055 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 225.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 17,410 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth approximately $1,919,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 175.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,415,000 after purchasing an additional 26,697 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 179.6% in the second quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 451.5% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

