Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Insider Purchases $47,465.74 in Stock

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) insider Bradley Louis Radoff acquired 6,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $47,465.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Bradley Louis Radoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 9th, Bradley Louis Radoff bought 28,624 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.27 per share, for a total transaction of $236,720.48.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Bradley Louis Radoff acquired 12,448 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.20 per share, for a total transaction of $102,073.60.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Bradley Louis Radoff acquired 34,999 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $276,142.11.

On Thursday, August 26th, Bradley Louis Radoff acquired 10,000 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $77,300.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Bradley Louis Radoff acquired 11,407 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.17 per share, for a total transaction of $81,788.19.

NASDAQ RMCF opened at $7.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.32 million, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.92. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $9.00.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.59 million during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 11.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after buying an additional 22,343 shares in the last quarter. 25.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is a franchisor, confectionery manufacturer and retail operator in the United States, Canada, Philippines, Japan, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates. The firm manufactures a line of premium chocolate candies and other confectionery products to supply its franchise locations, delivered fresh by its fleet of refrigerated trucks.

