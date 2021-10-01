Insider Selling: Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) CEO Sells 3,672 Shares of Stock

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 3,672 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $58,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brent L. Yeagy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of Wabash National stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $29,541.24.

Shares of Wabash National stock opened at $15.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $756.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.94 and its 200-day moving average is $16.22. Wabash National Co. has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $449.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.00 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 1.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that Wabash National Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 213.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WNC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Wabash National in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Wabash National by 1,664.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Wabash National by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Wabash National by 501.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WNC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Stephens decreased their target price on Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Wabash National from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wabash National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

