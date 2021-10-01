Insider Selling: BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) CMO Sells $72,910.34 in Stock

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) CMO Mark George Wilson sold 7,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $72,910.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE BB opened at $9.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. BlackBerry Limited has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $28.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.23.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 61.56%. The company had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 6.9% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 16,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 5.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 7.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 9.4% during the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 15,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 76.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. 36.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BB shares. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TD Securities lifted their target price on BlackBerry from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, CIBC cut BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $10.67.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

