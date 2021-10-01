Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 71,404 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 994.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,404 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $3,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. South State CORP. boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 237.4% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

VIAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.96.

ViacomCBS stock opened at $39.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.26. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.99 and a 12 month high of $101.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.86%.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

