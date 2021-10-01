Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Menard Financial Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Menard Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,949 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 3.3% of Menard Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,309 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,292,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 210,467 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,015,000 after acquiring an additional 31,760 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,497 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 563,823 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $152,740,000 after acquiring an additional 120,790 shares during the period. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 10,407 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on MSFT. Wedbush upped their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen upped their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.84.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $281.92 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $199.62 and a twelve month high of $305.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Microsoft declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.