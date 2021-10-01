Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,728 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $76,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 86.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $175.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.24. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60.

